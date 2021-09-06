https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/nationwide-movement-students-chant-f-joe-biden-at-stadiums-across-the-usa/
FUCK JOE BIDEN chant 🗣 at the first Coastal Carolina football game@OldRowCcu pic.twitter.com/D4dwxs2sEE
I’ve seen F Joe Biden chants at 8 different stadiums this weekend. Here are just a few.
A fourth “Fuck Joe Biden” chant at @OldRowAggies! pic.twitter.com/o3lgm3MHwx
A third FUCK JOE BIDEN 🗣 chant from this weekend 😂😂😂 this time at Auburn @OldrowAuburn pic.twitter.com/mBGA64FUwA
Another FUCK JOE BIDEN 🗣 chant, this time at the Virginia Tech game
ITS NOW A MOVEMENT 🚨🚨🚨 @OldRowHokies pic.twitter.com/CD4ObCqTaK
