A Louisiana 911 dispatcher is currently on the run after authorities in New Orleans claim she allegedly fielded several emergency calls and then hung up on people.

According to Law and Crime, Precious Stephens, 25, is accused of malfeasance in office and interfering with an emergency communication. A report taken by the New Orleans Police Department report reveals Stephens allegedly disconnected calls without gathering the necessary information and not relaying calls to other dispatchers to help.

“Working as a 911 operator with the Orleans Parish Communications District at the time, she is wanted for allegedly disconnecting 911 calls deliberately without obtaining necessary emergency information or relaying such emergencies to the other dispatchers for aid,” the New Orleans Police Department said in a press release. “The report was taken on August 23, 2021.”

KATC reports Stephens was fired from her job over her alleged negligence in late August.

According to the Times-Picayune, the communication district allegedly noticed something odd about phone calls received during Stephens’ shifts on August 20 and 21. Those problems were uncovered during an investigation into the quality of a random sampling of calls.

“(The district) has and will continue to cooperate with the . . . investigation into this matter and dedicated to providing any and all assistance to aid in (the) efforts,” a statement from the Orleans Parish Communications District says.

Under Louisiana law, malfeasance in office is defined as the intentional refusal or failure “to perform any duty lawfully required” or the intentional performance of “any such duty in an unlawful manner.”

