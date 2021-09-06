https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/new-zealand-eases-covid-19-restrictions-despite-delta-outbreak?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

New Zealand is opting to ease restrictions on businesses and gatherings as COVID-19 cases fall throughout the country fall. The country, besides Auckland, will move to Level-2 restrictions, which will allow schools and businesses to reopen, as well as permit indoor social gatherings of up to 50 people.

The government will still implement a handful of safety measures including contact tracing and mask mandates for individuals 12-years of age and older at public locations. New Zealand is currently experience a delta variant outbreak, though its figures pale in comparison to others around the globe.

The ministry of health reported 22 new virus cases in the last day, bringing the country’s total case count to 720.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is advising New Zealanders to get vaccinated in an effort to prevent future lockdown measures. Her government is currently focused on securing additional Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines. Just 27% of New Zealanders are fully vaccinated.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

