Democrats will be Democrats.

California state Senator Sydney Kamlager told a gathering of Gavin Newsom supporters that Republican Larry Elder of being a racist during the rally.

Elder is a popular black conservative radio host and is challenging Newsom for governor in California.

On stage right now is @DocMellyMel, @AsmMikeGipson and Sen. @sydneykamlager. Without naming Larry Elder, Asm. Kamlager says there’s a recall challenger who “thinks he might have an edge because of his color. But racism … comes in all shapes and sizes, and we’re not stupid.” pic.twitter.com/nnOfWhc6Zl — Kyle Stokes (@kystokes) September 6, 2021

Following Sen. @sydneykamlager, @DocMellyMel actually calls out the heretofore-unnamed recall challenger. “She didn’t say his name, but I will: Larry Elder is a Black face on white supremacy.” — Kyle Stokes (@kystokes) September 6, 2021

FOX News reported:

