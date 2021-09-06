https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/09/06/not-someone-to-be-taken-seriously-ever-adam-kinzinger-cant-deal-when-called-out-by-an-actual-conservative-over-his-angry-biden-afghanistan-tweet/

Oooh, look at Rep. Adam Kinzinger pretending to be a Republican now.

Guess he figured out his new pals on the Left are going to redistrict him out of a job …

Too little too late, Sparky.

You’re the damn State Dept, get some “reliable means.” You have one job. Good Lord State Department says it has no ‘reliable means’ to confirm if Taliban preventing Americans from leaving Afghanistan https://t.co/7H90gQJ9ug — Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) September 5, 2021

Watching Adam shake his fist at Biden’s State Dept. knowing he all but enabled this didn’t exactly go over well on the Twittersphere.

Like, at all.

Adam seems to have some issues with his new buddies. https://t.co/vuLf97cA4m — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) September 5, 2021

His new buddies just stranded up to 1000 Americans in Afghanistan, lied about the number, and clearly have no desire to to anything at all about making sure they get home.

Guess Adam couldn’t deal with the truth about who he really is and his new ‘tribe’:

Both them, and you, picked a tribe. You don’t care about pesky things like “truth” and “consistency.” All that matters is your tribe. I refuse to join one, and tribalism must die. https://t.co/Ea1dPfM1O4 — Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) September 6, 2021

Awww, Adam doesn’t like being lumped in with his new pals.

And he TOTALLY picked a tribe, lol. He just chose poorly and CAN’T DEAL.

That you are even remotely concerned about a tweet when you are trying to focus on the US State Dept solidifies how unserious you are as an elected official. Completely ineffectual. — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) September 6, 2021

You should probably know who your @ ing before you tweet next time. It’s guaranteed Fusilli cares more about “truth” and “consitency” than you do. — Frank (@richardrahl1086) September 6, 2021

True. Fusilli is far from the ‘tribe’ type. But Adam only sees one tribe against another because he’s in a tribe.

If you choose not to join a tribe, you still have made a choice. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) September 6, 2021

Adam, if you knew anything about Fusilli Spock, you would understand he is one of the most committed people to truth and consistency. Perhaps you should glance at his twitter feed before making such a silly remark? — Cobra Commander XV (@cobracommandr15) September 6, 2021

Cry me a river, you disgusting twit. — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) September 6, 2021

You’re an idiot, it’s about the survival of the Republic. They play to win, we dont because of weak clowns like you. If you couldn’t gaslight them like they gaslight us, all you had to do was stfu. You are a liability to the Republic. — Alan Bayer (@AlanBayer2) September 6, 2021

Ouch.

He’s far more principaled than some brown nosing asshole turncoat like you. — Oscar Von Reuenthal (@OscarVReuenthal) September 6, 2021

Lol you think you didn’t pick a tribe. That’s hilarious. — Freedom Recon (@FreedomRecon) September 6, 2021

Your tribe is much like any other politician’s tribe – it has to benefit you, and constituents be damned. — Rocket Bunny 🚀 (@RocketBunnyX1) September 6, 2021

LOL enjoy your last year in Congress, you soiled mattress pad. — Jay Collinwood (@collinwood_j) September 6, 2021

You are a complete idiot. Seriously. @awstar11 has never been part of any tribe and you lecturing him when the one who picked a tribe was you, is entertaining. You’re not someone to be taken seriously. Ever. — Texas Darlin’ 🎀 (@TexitDarling) September 6, 2021

And double and triple ouch.

***

