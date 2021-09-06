https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/09/06/nyc-mayoral-candidate-says-rainstorm-flooding-occurred-because-people-have-screwed-up-our-planet/

In New York City and elsewhere, there was massive flooding from the remnants of Hurricane Ida. One candidate to be the city’s next mayor has assigned blame, and it’ll get a big thumb’s up from Al Gore:

They’re nothing if not totally predictable!

There’s never any shortage of excuses.

