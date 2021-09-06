https://noqreport.com/2021/09/06/our-lives-depend-on-it-hollywood-celebrities-begin-to-panic-over-gavin-newsom-recall/
There appears to be a “silent majority” brewing in in the California recall election, and radical left-wing celebrities can feel it.
These celebrities love their abortions, their lockdowns and their mask mandates…and they are scared to death that a Republican governor would jolt them from their comfort zones.
Enter Larry Elder.
To say that these marxists are panicked is an understatement. Check out some of their desperate please to California voters below: Vote no on the California recall our lives literally Do depend on it . — ✌�rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) September 6, 2021 Tweeting her life “depends on it” as she tweets from her million dollar mansion? Alrighty then. So the best the GOP could do in the California recall is #CaitlynJenner and #LarryElder ??? One is famous for losing her D**k, and the other is famous for being one! #NoOnCARecall ! #TeamDl — DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) September 5, 2021 Clever…*crickets* Just voted in CA! Early voting starts today! (My ballot never came so I went in person). Get out there and vote NO on the recall if ur in CA or else we’ll have an anti-vaxx Trump supporter running CA! pic.twitter.com/6aIFqP3a6r — billy eichner (@billyeichner) September 4, 2021 They call Larry […]
Read the whole story at trendingpolitics.com
Promo for Mike Lindell’s New Daily Show
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker