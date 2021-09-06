https://www.theepochtimes.com/over-500000-louisiana-residents-still-without-power-8-days-after-hurricane-ida_3983331.html

Over half a million households and businesses remain without power in Louisiana on Monday, eight days after Hurricane Ida struck the state.

Nearly 526,000 power outages in the state were reported as of Monday morning, according to PowerOutage.us. That was down from approximately 597,391 outages on Sunday afternoon.

Crews with Entergy, Cleco, and other utility providers have been working around the clock to restore electricity, but have made little progress in some areas amid challenges like flooding, snapped power poles, and downed transmission towers.

Over half of Entergy customers in Louisiana remained without power on Sunday night, the company said.

Some are projected not to get power back until Sept. 8.

That includes large parts of New Orleans, where few residents have seen their electricity come back on after the storm struck on Aug. 29.

The storm took out eight high-voltage lines for New Orleans and elsewhere and toppled a transmission tower that had withstood Hurricane Katrina 16 years prior, sending it into the Mississippi river.

“The level of destruction and devastation is unprecedented,” Entergy Louisiana president and CEO Phillip May told reporters on a call.

Ida leveled more damage to the company’s distribution system than that done by Hurricanes Katrina, Delta, and Zeta combined.

The prolonged power outages have caused serious problems.

Around a dozen elderly in Louisiana have died since the storm in nursing homes, other long-term care facilities, and a warehouse where they were evacuated to but sheltered in substandard conditions.

City officials conducting wellness checks at senior apartment complexes in New Orleans on Friday found eight were unfit for residents to keep living there and ordered them closed down, on top of two others previously forced to shutter.

Five residents were found dead. The deaths are under investigation by the coroner’s office.

“It appears that management just left, and left those people there are on their own with with no lights, no communication, no air, just no way to do anything,” New Orleans Councilman Jay Cohen told WWL-TV.

Six other elderly residents died at a warehouse they were taken to after the storm.

The Louisiana Department of Health said Saturday that inspectors cleared the warehouse before the senior citizens were evacuated to it but that “conditions clearly deteriorated following the storm.”

The owner of the nursing homes, Bob Dean, has defended what happened.

