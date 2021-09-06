http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/26GRPCo26Lw/Pandemic-has-been-a-spiritual-boon-for-some-and-16437608.php
Barrie Rein Thunemann was a spiritual seeker for decades, looking for a deep Jewish spirituality guided by socially liberal ethics. It took the pandemic for her to find it.
Thunemann, 52, once lived in an ashram – or spiritual retreat center – and years later tried to start a havurah, or lay-led Jewish community, outside Seattle. But logistics like commuting and the rush of parenting two kids got in the way of finding something that felt right.