https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/pfizers-new-pill-to-fight-covid-utilizes-a-protease-inhibitor-ivermectin-is-also-a-protease-inhibitor/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

What this screenshot demonstrates is that Pfizer’s new twice-daily pill for Covid utilizes an unknown protease inhibitor, while including a snip from this study showing that Ivermectin also acts as a protease inhibitor.

Just another data point in favor of Ivermectin.

NIH Study — Ivermectin is ‘highly effective’ against key proteins of SARS-CoV-2 pathogenesis