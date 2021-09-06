http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/xmViIiAJBEg/

Water levels in California’s Lake Oroville have dipped so low that houseboats are being removed from the water, or crowding into the precious little water that remains in the dam.

As Breitbart News has previously reported, water levels in the lake behind the Oroville Dam — at 770 feet, the highest in the United States — have fallen so low that the local hydroelectric power plant was forced to shut down for the first time ever earlier this summer.

The lake has receded dramatically before, most notably during the 2011-2017 drought. But copious rainfall and snowfall on the Sierra Nevada mountains over the next two winters filled the lake — so much so that the spillway failed and had to be replaced entirely.

The lake then filled to normal levels, as seen in the photograph below, taken at Lake Oroville in the winter of 2018-2019:

This year, after two dry winters, and a spring in which the snowmelt seeped into the ground before reaching the reservoir, the lake has dropped to levels not seen since the severe drought of the 1970s, the UK Daily Mail reported on Monday.

