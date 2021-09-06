https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/570956-portland-to-vote-to-ban-texas-travel-trade-following-new-abortion-law

The Portland, Ore., City Council is planning to vote on Wednesday on a proposal to ban doing business with the state of Texas following the controversial new abortion restrictions enacted in The Lone Star State.

In a statement last week, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler (D) said that the city council will vote whether to ban trading goods and services with Texas and bar state employee business travel as well, citing the abortion law that bans abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected and allows private citizens to sue anyone they believe has helped a woman violate the limits.

“This law does not demonstrate concern for the health, safety, and well-being of those who may become pregnant. This law does not recognize or show respect for the human rights of those who may become pregnant,” Wheeler said in a statement. “This law rewards private individuals for exercising surveillance and control over others’ bodies. It violates the separation of church and state. And, it will force people to carry pregnancies against their will.”

“Portland City Council stands with the people who may one day face difficult decisions about pregnancy, and we respect their right to make the best decision for themselves.”

The move from the Northwest city comes as Texas has faced considerable backlash surrounding the new law, which went into effect on Wednesday.

The legislation, which was signed by Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott (R) placed an effective ban on almost all abortions by about six weeks into a woman’s pregnancy when the heartbeat can usually be detected.

The Supreme Court later in the week declined to block the law in a 5-4 vote.

