Now that Joe Biden has gotten us out of Afghanistan and put an end to that 20-year war, he’s free to go back to his wheelhouse: pretending to be a blue-collar worker and not a lifelong politician and mingling with the union members whose dues go to the Democratic Party every year. A lot of people are saying that President Trump golfed on Labor Day, which makes Biden’s handing out of sandwiches to union members that much more meaningful.

President Joe Biden marks Labor Day by delivering deli sandwiches to union members pic.twitter.com/wV3wunoEHk — The Hill (@thehill) September 6, 2021

Does he know? — Me (@Keefer1958) September 6, 2021

Everything about this president is a charade. So, phony and rehersed. Like he’s a part of a cast being directed by someone 24/7… — DannyDaSwede (@DannyDaSwede) September 6, 2021

“Let them eat sandwiches”

The unions pay him through lobbying. Corruption at it’s finest. — John Lawrence (@JohnLaw54481229) September 6, 2021

Maybe if the Americans stranded in Afghanistan collected dues and laundered them to the Democratic Party Joe would care more about them as well. https://t.co/b7aHG4KRBA — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) September 6, 2021

President Silver Alert is delivering sandwiches while the Taliban holds Americans hostage. Sounds right. https://t.co/8VjT0PAgHq — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) September 6, 2021

What about the Americans trapped in Afghanistan @JoeBiden ? When do do they get deli sandwiches? 🤔 https://t.co/wlbQvK2Cl8 — Tom Borelli, Ph.D. (@tomborelli) September 6, 2021

Wow look at the enthusiasm of that huge crowd. — Paul Knight (@Gaga_In_Fla) September 6, 2021

Did he tell them how much his son loved deli sandwiches and how he ate them until the end. — Dallas Woods (@DallasWoods16) September 6, 2021

No doubt. — ANIMALAURA (@ANIMALAURA9) September 6, 2021

He has no idea what he is doing there. — TrumpsTruth (@TrumpsTruth1) September 6, 2021

A photo op in a parking lot. Bet those Union workers are getting double time and a half for showing up on a holiday. — Name cannot be blank – Linda Laskowski Ponzo (@LindaRHS75) September 6, 2021

Here’s a sandwich , now give me your money and freedom. — GJ Bassman (@BassmanGJ) September 6, 2021

Because a deli sandwich is exactly what American workers need right now. He should be delivering a U.S. economy w/ lower taxes, more manufacturing jobs, better wages, lower gas prices, and no more draconian mandates stifling business. Instead Americans get a Biden inflation 🥪! https://t.co/vCVFbQy9Xf — PARIS (@PARISDENNARD) September 6, 2021

To union members? They need sandwiches? https://t.co/DU9JCp5cw5 — I Didn’t Vote For This Incompetent Old Clown (@corrcomm) September 6, 2021

The Puppet thinks that deli sandwiches are going to keep people from hating his guts for leaving Americans in Afghanistan. https://t.co/qiUe9mVnuE — Goo T. Gwaba (@GooGwaba) September 6, 2021

Union members paid to mug for the camera with Cabbage in Chief. https://t.co/oHDaa5hyVP — Dr. LongVersion⚠️ (@thelongversion) September 6, 2021

Probably the largest turnout Joe has seen in 18 months. I wonder how many would have shown up had deli sandwiches not been supplied. https://t.co/uOtKpn1im4 — Res Ipsa Loquitur 🇺🇸 (@KissMyMima) September 6, 2021

Were the pipeline workers there?? — Doge Force One (@Unfiltrd_Truth) September 6, 2021

Shouldn’t he be handing out sandwiches to the people in New Orleans without power?

