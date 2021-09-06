https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/06/president-biden-is-awake-this-labor-day-and-delivering-sandwiches-to-union-members/

Now that Joe Biden has gotten us out of Afghanistan and put an end to that 20-year war, he’s free to go back to his wheelhouse: pretending to be a blue-collar worker and not a lifelong politician and mingling with the union members whose dues go to the Democratic Party every year. A lot of people are saying that President Trump golfed on Labor Day, which makes Biden’s handing out of sandwiches to union members that much more meaningful.

Shouldn’t he be handing out sandwiches to the people in New Orleans without power?

