The news media (and those who spread the “mistakes”) continue to cover themselves in journalistic glory. As we told you yesterday, Rolling Stone pushed a total lie about Oklahoma hospitals being overwhelmed by people who had overdosed on “horse dewormer” drug ivermectin. However, tweets linking to the story from Rachel Maddow and others remain undeleted.

The Associated Press has gotten into the act with their own “mistake” (which aren’t mistakes because they always fall in one direction):

70 percent… 2 percent… whatever!

That’s always the best advice:

That’s how the Dem/MSM circle of BS works.

“Journalism” has gone completely down the drain.

