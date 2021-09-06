https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/09/06/quite-the-correction-aps-percentage-of-ivermectin-related-calls-to-ms-poison-control-center-were-just-a-little-off/

The news media (and those who spread the “mistakes”) continue to cover themselves in journalistic glory. As we told you yesterday, Rolling Stone pushed a total lie about Oklahoma hospitals being overwhelmed by people who had overdosed on “horse dewormer” drug ivermectin. However, tweets linking to the story from Rachel Maddow and others remain undeleted.

The Associated Press has gotten into the act with their own “mistake” (which aren’t mistakes because they always fall in one direction):

The AP reported that 70% of recent calls to the Mississippi Poison Control Center were from people who had ingested ivermectin to try to treat COVID-19. The correction acknowledges that it was actually only 2%.https://t.co/jylVapmdFM — Amy (@AmyA1A) September 6, 2021

70 percent… 2 percent… whatever!

At this point, if you happen upon an ivermectin/“horse dewormer” story, your safest bet is to assume the media are lying. Really. That needs to be your default setting these days. — Amy (@AmyA1A) September 6, 2021

That’s always the best advice:

Yikes, @AP. Quite the correction there. Now do Regeneron 👀 The clock is ticking… ⏰ https://t.co/U7a7vP9JCr pic.twitter.com/OatMx4fR40 — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) September 6, 2021

And, as usual, the fake news from AP spread far and wide before the correction came out. None of the #churnalists corrected their stories. The lies stay up. Few people see the correction.

But you’re not allowed to notice. If you notice, they will call you a bully. pic.twitter.com/2gwKslRMAE — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) September 6, 2021

That’s how the Dem/MSM circle of BS works.

The @ap no longer reports, they have an agenda and the facts don’t matter. — Desmo 🇺🇸 (@Desmo2010) September 6, 2021

It’s ok @AP 70% and 2% are practically the same. — MoreThanAThielen (@paulweel29) September 6, 2021

What’s 68% amongst friends? That kind of magical math is usually reserved for Tuesdays in November… — Tony Gdonski (@TonyGdonski) September 6, 2021

“Journalism” has gone completely down the drain.

