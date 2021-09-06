http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/7cdP-H4YzKc/

Multiple people were shot early Monday morning outside an Atlanta club that was hosting a “Black Pride” event, according to reports.

The event was scheduled to run 10 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday, WSB-TV reported.

WSB’s Kristen Holloway notes a fight occurred outside the club and gunfire erupted as people were leaving. A man allegedly began firing in the air and then shot into the crowd, wounding a number of people.

BREAKING: APD investigating a shooting in NW Atlanta. Witnesses told me a fight broke out outside of Marquette Lounge & a man start shooting in the air & then into the crowd. We’re working to confirm how many people were injured & arrested. Stay with @wsbtv for updates. pic.twitter.com/NLGuyK3ZCt — Kristen Holloway (@KHollowayWSB) September 6, 2021

Five people were wounded in the incident, but none of the injuries were life-threatening, CBS 46 noted.

The event was called the Atlanta Black Pride Block Party Finale.

