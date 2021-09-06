https://noqreport.com/2021/09/06/revealed-big-tech-paid-off-conservative-media-outlets-in-an-effort-to-wipe-out-criticism-for-censoring-conservatives/

( Natural News ) If you still weren’t quite convinced that our country’s moral compass has shattered and that our value and belief systems have been completely corrupted by greed and lust, this should finally convince you.

Longtime readers of this site know we’ve consistently reported on how the big tech giants have censored conservative outlets and content, and the allegations aren’t simply part of some wild conspiracy theory.

In fact, much of our reporting has cited experts who have found evidence of the censorship (which occurs by adjusting search and content algorithms to downplay/downgrade conservative content) and insiders who came forward as whistleblowers with stories of outright censorship of right-leaning sites .

A multitude of conservative sites reported on this censorship because they had found evidence of it, but then all of a sudden, the criticism from these sites turned to pained explanations of how, ‘as conservatives,’ we shouldn’t bash Facebook, Google, Twitter and YouTube over it because ‘they are private companies and they can do as they please.’

‘This is America, after all.’

Now mind you, these tech companies operate under Sect. 230 of the Communications Decency Act of 1996; the section protects them from liability for content posted to their […]