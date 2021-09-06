https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/kennedy-jr-says-covid-19-pandemic-could-result-complete-obliteration?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Political activist Robert Kennedy Jr. warned that a “society in fear” due to the COVID-19 pandemic could result in the “complete obliteration of critical thinking.”

Kennedy, who spoke at the Ron Paul Institute’s conference, noted that only a small fraction of the individuals comprising the CDC’s COVID-19 death total died primarily from COVID-19.

“Among 378,048 death certificates from 2020 listing COVID-19 as a cause of death, 5.5% listed COVID-19 without codes for any other conditions,” according to the CDC.

“The people who died, 96% of them, had almost 400 reasons that might have killed them,” Kennedy said during a session titled the Pandemic and the Road to Totalitarianism. “You know, the manipulation of the death certificates. The manipulation of the PCR test.

“All of these mechanics appear to be deliberately manipulated to put our population in a state of fear — and what happens when you have a population in fear? The complete obliteration of critical thinking.”

Under the program that Congress passed for reimbursement of funeral costs for COVID-19 tests, applicants were allowed to retroactively supplement their relatives’ death certificates with documentation showing COVID-19 was a contributing cause of death if it was not originally listed.

“Applicants who incurred COVID-19-related funeral expenses between Jan. 20 and May 16, 2020,” FEMA explained in a June 29 release, “will be able to submit a death certificate that does not attribute the death to COVID-19 along with a signed statement from the certifying official listed on the death certificate, coroner, or medical examiner linking the death to COVID-19. The written statement must show causal pathway, or an explanation, linking the cause of death listed on the death certificate to the virus and should be submitted with the death certificate.”

Kennedy, a lawyer, said there is “no pandemic exemption” in the U.S. Constitution. He pointed out that government officials ordered churches closed across the country but allowed liquor stores to remain open as “essential businesses.”

“There’s no protection of liquor stories in the United States Constitution,” he said. “There is protection of churches. They abolished religious exemptions.”

Kennedy also mentioned that millions of small businesses were ordered to close during the pandemic without due process in “direct violation of the Constitution.”

“They got rid of property rights,” he said.

