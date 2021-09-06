https://noqreport.com/2021/09/06/rose-mcgowan-tweets-at-hillary-clinton-that-she-was-in-bill-clintons-hotel-room-here-comes-the-bomb/

Actress Rose McGowan is one of the most vocal critics of the Democrat establishment. It began at the start of the #MeToo movement when she came out as one of the most prominent names sleaze bag producer and prominent Democrat donor Harvey Weinstein allegedly got rapey with. She also called out the Democrat hacks running #MeToo for being complicit. Now the actress is living extremely dangerously. She’s calling out Hillary Clinton.

This isn’t quite tweeting “I have information that will lead to the arrest of Hillary Clinton.” But it’s pretty damn close. @HillaryClinton You are a shadow leader in service of evil. You are the enemy of what is good, right and moral. You represent no flag, no country, no soul. You eat hope, you twist minds. I’ve been in a hotel room with your husband and here comes the bomb. https://t.co/K3ZDQYBXPn

