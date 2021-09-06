https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/rose-mcgowan-threatens-hillary-ive-been-in-a-hotel-room-with-your-husband-and-here-comes-the-bomb/

Posted by Kane on September 6, 2021 12:41 pm

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Hillary Clinton — “You are a shadow leader in service of evil. You are the enemy of what is good, right and moral. You represent no flag, no country, no soul. You eat hope, you twist minds. I’ve been in a hotel room with your husband and here comes the bomb.”

Harsh words for Oprah…

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...