https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/rose-mcgowan-threatens-hillary-ive-been-in-a-hotel-room-with-your-husband-and-here-comes-the-bomb/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
@HillaryClinton You are a shadow leader in service of evil. You are the enemy of what is good, right and moral. You represent no flag, no country, no soul. You eat hope, you twist minds. I’ve been in a hotel room with your husband and here comes the bomb. https://t.co/K3ZDQYBXPn
— Rose 🌊McGowan (@rosemcgowan) September 3, 2021
Hillary Clinton — “You are a shadow leader in service of evil. You are the enemy of what is good, right and moral. You represent no flag, no country, no soul. You eat hope, you twist minds. I’ve been in a hotel room with your husband and here comes the bomb.”
Harsh words for Oprah…
Lizards protect lizards. Lizards at @IBTimes protecting @Oprah cod I’m not a billionaire pic.twitter.com/6QMl0XKgho
— Rose 🌊McGowan (@rosemcgowan) September 2, 2021