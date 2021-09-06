https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/rudy-giuliani-biden-impeached-arming-enemy-billions-us-weapons-video/

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani joined Steve Bannon on Labor Day to discuss Joe Biden’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Rudy, who was mayor during the 9-11 attacks 20 years ago, told the War Room audience Joe Biden should be impeached for arming America’s enemy the Taliban.

Joe Biden famously left the Taliban up to $85 billion in US military equipment, planes, guns, uniforms, and even sports drinks.

At the same time Joe Biden destroyed the nation’s credibility in the global community. And, now there are hundreds of Americans stranded in Afghanistan who were not able to get out before Biden turned the country over to the Taliban.

