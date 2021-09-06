https://www.theblaze.com/news/satanists-texas-abortion-law

The Satanic Temple says it will sue to stop an abortion ban in Texas on the basis that it violates the right to freedom of religion.

The new law bans abortions after a fetal heartbeat can be detected which can be as early as six weeks into a pregnancy. Democrats and others on the left have excoriated the law and accused the Supreme Court of violating the Constitution.

The Satanic Temple agrees with Democrats.

“The Satanic Temple stands ready to assist any member that shares its deeply-held religious convictions regarding the right to reproductive freedom,” said the group in a statement on its website and on social media.

“Accordingly, we encourage any member who resides in Texas and wishes to undergo the Satanic Abortion Ritual within the first 24 weeks of pregnancy to contact The Satanic Temple so we may help them fight this law directly,” they added.

The group, which is based in Massachusetts, has been granted tax-exempt status as a church by the IRS. They claim that they do not believe in the supernatural, nor do they believe in Satan, despite their name.

They also claim that having abortions is a part of their satanic religious faith.

“We will not be intimidated into silence by an unjust law or an authoritarian state government. We intend to fight,” said a statement from Lucien Greaves, a co-founder and spokesman for the Satanic Temple.

The group argued in a letter to the Food and Drug Administration that access to abortion pills are a part of their faith because they are used “in a sacramental setting.”

On the satanic group’s website, they cite as one of their seven central beliefs the following: “One’s body is inviolable, subject to one’s own will alone.”

