The Satanic Temple is challenging the recently enacted abortion restrictions in Texas, citing religious freedoms.

The religion said on its website that it stands “ready to assist” any of its members who want to fight the law. It said has lobbied the state for an exemption to the law under its own religious freedom law — Texas Religious Freedom Restoration Act (TRFRA).

The group said if the state declines to provide the exemption, then it will seek “judicial relief.”

The controversial abortion law bans virtually all abortions once a “fetal heartbeat” is detected — which usually occurs at around six weeks in pregnancy.

It also allows private citizens to sue those who perform or aid in an abortion in violation of the law and offers $10,000 for successful cases.

Under TST’s Seven Fundamental Tenets, the religion believes that’s one body is subject to “one’s own will alone.”

The religion also believes that beliefs should conform to one’s “best scientific understanding of the world. One should take care never to distort scientific facts to fit one’s beliefs.”

The religion announced last week that its lawyers sent a letter to the Food and Drug asking that its members can access abortion medication without being subject to its regulations.

TST argues that its members should have access to the medications under the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, which allows native Americans to have access to the drugs for their religious rituals.

