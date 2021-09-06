https://noqreport.com/2021/09/06/satanists-admit-they-are-making-child-sacrifice-through-abortion-an-official-ritual-by-the-satanic-temple/

Photo via Satanic Temple Detroit

As The Gateway Pundit has previously reported — Satanists have supported abortion rights and Planned Parenthood for years.

They held a satanic milk bath protest in 2015 in support of Planned Parentfhood. In 2015 Satanists raised cash to support the Democrats’ abortion-on-demand policy.

In 2017 Planned Parenthood teamed up with satanists to expand their Missouri abortion business.

TRENDING: UPDATE: SIX PLANES in Northern Afghanistan NOW HELD HOSTAGE BY TALIBAN — Filled with Americans and Afghan SIV Holders #BidenEffect

In 2020 Satanists confirmed that abortion is a “satanic ritual” and should be protected under religious freedom laws.

And last week the Satanic Temple attacked the Texas abortion law arguing that it violates their freedom to perform “abortion rituals.” Abortion laws in TX violate our religious rights and TST has taken legal action. If TX judges abide by the Constitution and legal precedent, then those who share our deeply held beliefs will be exempt from the state’s inappropriate efforts to restrict access to abortion services. — The Satanic Temple (@satanic_temple_) September 2, 2021 Abortion is a sacrament to the Satanists. It’s all out in the open today.Via Jack Posobiec. Satanists have announced they are […]