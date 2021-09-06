https://noqreport.com/2021/09/06/satanists-admit-they-are-making-child-sacrifice-through-abortion-an-official-ritual-by-the-satanic-temple/
Photo via Satanic Temple Detroit
As The Gateway Pundit has previously reported — Satanists have supported abortion rights and Planned Parenthood for years.
They held a satanic milk bath protest in 2015 in support of Planned Parentfhood. In 2015 Satanists raised cash to support the Democrats’ abortion-on-demand policy.
In 2017 Planned Parenthood teamed up with satanists to expand their Missouri abortion business.
TRENDING: UPDATE: SIX PLANES in Northern Afghanistan NOW HELD HOSTAGE BY TALIBAN — Filled with Americans and Afghan SIV Holders #BidenEffect
In 2020 Satanists confirmed that abortion is a “satanic ritual” and should be protected under religious freedom laws.
And last week the Satanic Temple attacked the Texas abortion law arguing that it violates their freedom to perform “abortion rituals.” Abortion laws in TX violate our religious rights and TST has taken legal action. If TX judges abide by the Constitution and legal precedent, then those who share our deeply held beliefs will be exempt from the state’s inappropriate efforts to restrict access to abortion services. — The Satanic Temple (@satanic_temple_) September 2, 2021 Abortion is a sacrament to the Satanists. It’s all out in the open today.Via Jack Posobiec. Satanists have announced they are […]
Read the whole story at www.thegatewaypundit.com
Promo for Mike Lindell’s New Daily Show
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker