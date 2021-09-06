https://www.theblaze.com/news/stlouis-armed-robbery-gokart-grandma

Residents of a St. Louis, Missouri, neighborhood are outraged after a grandmother and her three grandchildren were threatened by an armed thug who stole their go-kart in broad daylight.

The shocking incident unfolded on Wednesday at an empty lot in north St. Louis.

Police said the 68-year-old grandmother and her three grandchildren were enjoying their go-kart when an armed thug approached them and threatened them.

The interaction was caught on surveillance video from a nearby business. The owner of the business released the video to the police and to

KSDK-TV.

The woman said the man had hopped out of a red SUV and pointed the gun at them as he approached. He told them to hand over the go-kart and they did. The SUV sped off after the man rode away on the go-kart.

The woman and the children ran to their home after the man took their go-kart. None of the victims were hurt in the robbery. The children were ages 6, 9, and 4 years old.

Nearby residents told

KSDK that they were angered by the incident.

“It’s madness. Yes, it makes me angry. I’ll be glad when it stops,” said one neighbor.

“It’s just a shame. I talked to her after it happened and she just looked terrified,” said another resident.

Police said that they spotted a suspect riding on the go-kart later that day at about midnight and gave chase.

They were eventually able to arrest him and give the go-kart back to the family he allegedly stole it from.

The grandmother said in an interview with KDFW-TV that she had been traumatized by the robbery. She said the children’s father was murdered in 2018 and that remained unsolved.

Despite the alarming incident, St. Louis is experiencing a drop in the overall crime rate, including homicides.

