The son of a victim of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attack on the World Trade Center told Fox & Friends Monday that President Joe Biden is not welcome at the 20th anniversary memorial service following his botched withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Nic Haros Jr., whose mother, Frances, died on 9/11, told the network that “shameful” Biden should “not show his face at Ground Zero on 9/11” and that Biden has “no place there” after he left “thousands of Americans and Afghan supporters” in Afghanistan “to die.”

“I am demanding that President Biden do not show his face at Ground Zero on 9/11. It is now holy ground and I really don’t think he has a place there,” Haros said, referencing the upcoming anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks, which will be marked by a ceremony at Ground Zero, as it is every year.

“It’s shameful for him, I think, to use the dead bodies as a political prop for his so-called victory lap. He is insensitive and he shows no compassion to the families. No Joe, no victory, we are now in the Afghanistan War 2.0,” Haros added, apparently referencing claims, made by several families at the Dover memorial service for the 13 victims of the terrorist attack in Kabul, that Biden kept checking his watch as their sons’ and daughters’ bodies came off planes from Afghanistan.

“Those resurrected victims kept America safe from harm all those years. Biden must not dishonor their grace and patriotism. He has none,” Haros said.

Haros then added that he believes Biden is the “killer-in-chief” because of the hundreds of Americans and perhaps thousands of Afghans left behind following the Biden administration’s swift Afghan exit.

“It’s not just 13 killed or the thousands of Americans and Afghanistan supporters left to die. I believe he is complicit in a coming genocide of Americans and Afghans,” he said.

Haros may be the most recent 9/11 family member to voice displeasure at the president’s possible attendance during the 20th anniversary ceremonies, but he is far from the only one. As The Daily Wire reported previously, many families would prefer Biden skip the ceremony after apparently flaking on a campaign pledge to 9/11 victims to declassify government documents that could shed light on Saudi Arabia’s involvement in the attacks (involvement that Saudi Arabia itself denies).

“We cannot in good faith, and with veneration to those lost, sick, and injured, welcome the president to our hallowed grounds until he fulfills his commitment,” the families wrote in a statement issued in August.

“Since the conclusion of the 9/11 Commission in 2004 much investigative evidence has been uncovered implicating Saudi government officials in supporting the attacks,” they continued. “Through multiple administrations, the Department of Justice and the FBI have actively sought to keep this information secret and prevent the American people from learning the full truth about the 9/11 attacks.”

“Twenty years later, there is simply no reason — unmerited claims of ‘national security’ or otherwise — to keep this information secret,” the group said. “But if President Biden reneges on his commitment and sides with the Saudi government, we would be compelled to publicly stand in objection to any participation by his administration in any memorial ceremony of 9/11.”

