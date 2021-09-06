https://www.oann.com/taliban-claim-complete-control-of-afghan-province-of-panjshir/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=taliban-claim-complete-control-of-afghan-province-of-panjshir



FILE PHOTO: Still frame from an undated video seen by Reuters shows people with guns next to Humvees adorned with the Taliban flag on the mountaintops close to Golbahar, near the southern entrance of Panjshir valley, Afghanistan. Video obtained from social media. FILE PHOTO: Still frame from an undated video seen by Reuters shows people with guns next to Humvees adorned with the Taliban flag on the mountaintops close to Golbahar, near the southern entrance of Panjshir valley, Afghanistan. Video obtained from social media.

September 6, 2021

(Reuters) – The Taliban have taken complete control of Panjshir province, the last area in Afghanistan being held by resistance forces, the Islamist militant group’s spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, said on Monday.

Pictures on social media showed Taliban members standing in front of the gate of the Panjshir provincial governor’s compound.

There was no immediate word from Ahmad Massoud, the leader of the opposition group resisting Taliban forces.

(Reporting by Kabul bureau; Writing by Raju Gopalakrishnan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

