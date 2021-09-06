https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/taliban-claim-panjshir-last-resistance-point-afghanistan/

The Taliban is celebrating a victory after claiming that they seized Panjshir, the final resistance point left in Afghanistan, on Monday morning.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid claimed that the area was “completely conquered.”

“The last nest of the enemy, Panjshir province, was completely conquered … We assure the honorable people of Panjshir that they will not face any discriminatory treatment,” Mujahid said, according to a report from CNN.

“They are all our brothers, and we will work for one country and one common goal. With the recent efforts and this victory, our country is completely out of the vortex of war,” Mujahid continued.

By seizing Panjshir, the Taliban will control all 34 provinces in Afghanistan.

However, Ali Nazary, spokesman for the National Resistance Front in Afghanistan (NRF), told the network that they have not yet surrendered.

“The resistance is still all over the valley,” Nazary said.

Nazary did not deny that the center of the province was under Taliban control, telling CNN that “most of Bazarak district and all the side valleys are controlled by the NRF.”

“Taliban’s claim of occupying Panjshir is false. The NRF forces are present in all strategic positions across the valley to continue the fight. We assure the people of Afghanistan that the struggle against the Taliban and their partners will continue until justice and freedom prevails,” the NRF said.

A large amount of casualties have been reported from the fighting in the area over the weekend.

NRF leader Ahmad Massoud, posted on Facebook on Sunday that he was ready for a ceasefire and to begin negotiations with the Taliban.

Several top resistance figures were killed over the weekend including a popular news editor.

Today, Taliban forces killed #FahimDashty, a heroic journalist who died defending his homeland against the terrorist Taliban. Fahim was the editor of Kabul Weekly and worked hard for freedom of speech. When Taliban invaded Afghanistan, he joined the resistance. RIP Fahim. pic.twitter.com/kmv36diIJp — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) September 5, 2021

The Taliban reportedly had assistance from Pakistan.

These stone age terrorists of #Taliban can be seen raising their flag at #Bazarak, center of #Panjshir this morning. With the help of #Pakistan Air Force,they finally managed to defeat National Resistance Forces (#NRF) in Bazarak last night. #NRF is still resisting but at heights pic.twitter.com/dlxchF6U5I — Babak Taghvaee – Μπάπακ Τακβαίε – بابک تقوایی (@BabakTaghvaee) September 6, 2021

No more resistance.

#BREAKING: With the help of #Pakistan Army & Air Force, #Taliban finally occupied #Panjshir. Here is the statement of the terrorist organization published this morning. Pakistani drones are now searching mountains for #AhmadMassoud, #AmrollahSaleh & other members of #NRF. pic.twitter.com/pRVgs8We6j — Babak Taghvaee – Μπάπακ Τακβαίε – بابک تقوایی (@BabakTaghvaee) September 6, 2021

