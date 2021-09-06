https://saraacarter.com/expected-head-of-afghanistans-new-government-is-taliban-co-founder-baradar/

According to sources on this inside, Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar is set to lead the new Afghan government. A source spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity.

“All the top leaders have arrived in Kabul, where preparations are in final stages to announce the new government,” a Taliban official told the news organization.

Reportedly Baradar will also be joined by Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob, who is the son of the late Mullah Omar. Omar is another Taliban co-founder. The last time the Taliban was in power was in 1996. As a result of U.S. military occupying Afghanistan in 2001, they lost their seats in the government.

Now British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab announced he will not recognize Baradar as leader. Raab said so when he landed in Pakistan Friday.

“The approach we’re taking is that we don’t recognize the Taliban as a government,” Raab said.

Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki assured reporters a week ago that the United States would likewise not recognize a Taliban government.

“I want to be really clear: there’s no rush to recognition of any sort by the United States or any international partners we have talked to,” Psaki told reporters then.

