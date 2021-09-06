https://www.theblaze.com/news/taliban-kills-pregnant-mother-afghanistan

Taliban militants shot and killed a pregnant police officer in front of her family in Afghanistan, the BBC reports.

The woman, who was identified as Banu Negar by local media, was reportedly murdered in front of her children and husband on Saturday outside the family’s home in Firozkoh, the capital of central Ghor province. Negar allegedly worked at the local prison, and she was eight months pregnant when she was executed.

Three sources told the BBC that three Taliban gunmen entered Negar’s home and searched it before tying members of the family up.

“Relatives supplied graphic images showing blood spattered on a wall in the corner of a room and a body, the face heavily disfigured,” according to the BBC.

The Taliban denied any involvement in Negar’s death and told the BBC that they are investigating the murder.

“We are aware of the incident and I am confirming that the Taliban have not killed her, our investigation is ongoing,” Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said.

Mujahid blamed the murder on “personal enmity or something else” and noted that the Taliban already announced it would grant amnesty for people who worked for the previous government of Afghanistan.

Last month, Mujahid promised the new government would offer full amnesty to Afghans who worked for the previous U.S.-backed administration, the Associated Press reported. “Nobody will go to their doors to ask why they helped,” he said.

Mujahid also said the new Taliban government would honor women’s rights within the Islamic law, but did not provide specifics.

However, there have already been several disturbing reports that dispute the claim of a more inclusive Taliban regime.

Last month, there was a report that Taliban militants hunted down journalists and other dissidents in house-to-house revenge searches to kill them.

Also in August, the Taliban reportedly murdered a woman for not wearing a burqa on the same day the group promised to honor women’s rights.

Taliban enforcers purportedly executed Afghan folk singer Fawad Andarabi days after the radical Islamic organization declared that “music is forbidden in Islam.”

In July, an Afghan mother of four was brutally killed by Taliban militants because she was too poor to feed soldiers, according to CNN.

Amnesty International said the Taliban viciously tortured and “massacred” several members of the Hazara ethnic minority in July.

On Monday, the Taliban claimed they had taken control of the Panjshir province, north of Kabul, which had been the last holdout of anti-Taliban forces in the country. However, rebel forces contend they are still fighting.

The National Resistance Front of Afghanistan’s account wrote on Twitter, “Taliban’s claim of occupying Panjshir is false. The NRF forces are present in all strategic positions across the valley to continue the fight.”

