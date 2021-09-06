Rep. Markwayne Mullin announced Monday that an American family he has been working to get out of Afghanistan was successfully evacuated Monday morning.

Mullin, R-Okla., recently returned from a somewhat secret trip to Asia to help bring home Americans left in Afghanistan following President Biden’s withdrawal of all U.S. troops last week.

“A little over three weeks ago, I received an email from a friend asking if there was anything we could do to help a young lady named Mariam and her 3 small children (all American citizens) get out of Afghanistan,” Mullin tweeted.

