‘Digital Dunkirk’ founder says official number of Americans stuck in Afghanistan ‘way’ too low
Alex Plitsas argues there are many more Americans and U.S. allies trying to escape as he spearheads the effort to help them flee following the U.S. withdrawal.
Rep. Markwayne Mullin says American family he was trying to evacuate got out of Afghanistan
Rep. Markwayne Mullin announced Monday that an American family he has been working to get out of Afghanistan was successfully evacuated Monday morning.
Mullin, R-Okla., recently returned from a somewhat secret trip to Asia to help bring home Americans left in Afghanistan following President Biden’s withdrawal of all U.S. troops last week.
“A little over three weeks ago, I received an email from a friend asking if there was anything we could do to help a young lady named Mariam and her 3 small children (all American citizens) get out of Afghanistan,” Mullin tweeted.
US evacuates 4 Americans from Afghanistan by ‘overland route,’ official says
A senior State Department official tells Fox News’ Patrick Ward on Monday that the U.S. “has facilitated the safe departure of four U.S. citizens by overland route from Afghanistan.”
“Embassy staff was present upon their arrival. They were in good condition,” the official added. “Taliban was aware and did not impede their transit.”
Taliban flag painted outside former US embassy in Kabul, photo shows
Fox News has obtained an image showing the Taliban’s flag painted outside the former U.S. embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan.
The flag was painted in the last few days.
Taliban reportedly shoot, kill pregnant police officer in front of her family
The Taliban have killed pregnant police officer Banu Negar outside of her family’s home in Firozkah, according to the BBC.
The station, citing three sources, reported that the terrorist group beat Negar before shooting her in front of her husband and children.
But the Taliban claim they had nothing to do with her death.
“We are aware of the incident and I am confirming that the Taliban have not killed her, our investigation is ongoing,” spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said.
Afghan doctor’s family endures Taliban beatings to reach US
Dr. Wais Aria, an Afghan human rights activist whose work centers on treating women and children who have survived trauma from terrorism, war and domestic violence, barely made it out of Kabul with his own family after Taliban fighters assaulted him multiple times outside the airport.
But now, separated from TABISH, the nonprofit he founded with just a donated laptop and built into an NGO with its own office building and 350 employees, he’s already trying to give back in the U.S.
“People treat me as a refugee…burdening the shoulder of government,” the soft-spoken but animated medical doctor told Fox News Friday. “But as a human being, I want to contribute something with this country, with this nation – that is the first goal for me.”
Taliban claims that they have taken control of Panjshir province
The Taliban issued a statement Monday claiming that they have taken control of Panjshir province, which is located north of Kabul that served as the staging ground of the country’s top resistance force.
Photos emerged on social media that showed members of the Taliban standing at the gate of the provincial governor’s compound, Reuters reported. The province was the last holdout of anti-Taliban forces in the country and the only province the Taliban had not seized during their sweep last month.
European allies concerned about reverse engineering of military equipment left behind: senator
Rep. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., who met with officials from European countries during a brief trip to the U.K., said in an interview Sunday that U.S. allies have expressed dismay over the recent withdrawal from Afghanistan.
He told Bloomberg that the general feeling among officials that he chatted with was a sense that the U.S. put allies at risk.
“Their frustration on that end was palpable,” he said. “And the way we withdrew, we left them in a position where they could not fulfill their promises.”
He told the outlet that there is worry among allies that the country—now under complete Taliban rule—“becomes the world’s greatest arms bazaar where our adversaries from around the globe will be able to go in to secure American military equipment that they can reverse engineer, that they can use, that they can modify.”
State Dept blocking private rescue flights from leaving Afghanistan, organizers tell Fox News
FIRST ON FOX: Americans engaged in the rescue of U.S. citizens, SIVs and green card holders left behind by President Biden in Afghanistan are horrified by what they describe as inexplicable delays from the State Department that are preventing evacuation flights from leaving the country.
The State Department’s delays are recklessly endangering American lives, three different individuals involved in the private evacuation effort told Fox News.
Rick Clay, who runs the private rescue group PlanB, told Fox News that the State Department is the only thing preventing the flights he’s organizing from leaving Afghanistan.