https://www.oann.com/tennis-u-s-open-day-eight/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=tennis-u-s-open-day-eight



Sep 6, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Belinda Bencic of Switzerland hits to Iga Swiatek of Poland on day eight of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports Sep 6, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Belinda Bencic of Switzerland hits to Iga Swiatek of Poland on day eight of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

September 6, 2021

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Highlights of the eighth day at the U.S. Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the year, at Flushing Meadows on Monday (times in GMT):

1720 BENCIC SURVIVES SWIATEK TEST

Swiss 11th seed Belinda Bencic overcame a tough first-set tiebreak to beat seventh seed Iga Swiatek 7-6(12) 6-3 to progress to the quarter-finals. She will next face Emma Raducanu or Shelby Rogers.

1510 PLAY UNDERWAY

Olympic champion and 11th seed Belinda Bencic began her fourth-round match against Polish seventh seed Iga Swiatek on Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Fourth seed Alexander Zverev of Germany takes on Italian Jannik Sinner later in the first match on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

READ MORE:

Struggling Krejcikova halts Muguruza comeback to reach quarters

Absence of Federer, Nadal extra motivation at US Open, says Tiafoe

McIlroy lends support to Osaka over decision to take break

Auger-Aliassime breaks down Tiafoe’s defences to reach quarters

PREVIEW-Briton Raducanu prepared to tackle Rogers, home crowd at US Open

Alcaraz youngest in Open era to reach men’s QF at Flushing Meadows

Fearless Fernandez knocks out another champion to reach quarter-finals

Speedy Medvedev makes quick work of Evans in U.S. Open fourth round

Qualifier Van de Zandschulp tames Argentine battler to reach quarters

Svitolina sees off Halep in U.S. Open fourth round

Matches resume after light rain at U.S. Open

Opelka calls $10k fine for unapproved bag a ‘joke’

Nobody beats Shelby Rogers six times in a row

Fearless teenagers and hungry qualifiers light up U.S. Open

American Rogers defeats number one Barty in shock U.S. Open upset

Djokovic dispatches old rival Nishikori to reach fourth round

British teen star Raducanu taking ‘dream’ Grand Slam run in stride

U.S. Open order of play on Monday

(Compiled by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

