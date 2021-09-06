https://www.oann.com/thai-august-headline-cpi-unexpectedly-dips-0-02-y-y/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=thai-august-headline-cpi-unexpectedly-dips-0-02-y-y



FILE PHOTO: A view of Bangkok’s port along Chao Phraya River is photographed during sunset in Bangkok, Thailand, June 2, 2021. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/File Photo FILE PHOTO: A view of Bangkok’s port along Chao Phraya River is photographed during sunset in Bangkok, Thailand, June 2, 2021. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/File Photo

September 6, 2021

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand’s headline consumer price index (CPI) unexpectedly dropped 0.02% in August from a year earlier, due mainly to government subsidy measures, the commerce ministry said on Monday.

The reading compared with a forecast for a rise of 0.34% in a Reuters poll and followed July’s 0.45% increase.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon; Editing by Ed Davies)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

