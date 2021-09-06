https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/06/that-is-a-pretty-big-distinction-its-the-planes-being-denied-clearance-to-leave-afghanistan-not-the-people/

As Twitchy reported earlier Monday, Newsweek editor-at-large Naveed Jamali made it clear: just because the Taliban is not allowing private charter planes to evacuate American citizens and Afghan allies doesn’t mean that the Taliban is trying to keep American citizens and Afghan allies from leaving Afghanistan. Those people trapped on the tarmac for six days are not hostages; nobody is being denied exit from Afghanistan.

We’d thought Jamali was finished, but he wanted to make it perfectly clear that there’s a pretty big distinction here; no one is denying people their right to leave the country, it’s just that the Taliban has grounded all of the charter flights to get them out.

Not really, though, is it?

So people are free to leave if they find some other way out of the country?

