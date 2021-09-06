https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/06/that-is-a-pretty-big-distinction-its-the-planes-being-denied-clearance-to-leave-afghanistan-not-the-people/

As Twitchy reported earlier Monday, Newsweek editor-at-large Naveed Jamali made it clear: just because the Taliban is not allowing private charter planes to evacuate American citizens and Afghan allies doesn’t mean that the Taliban is trying to keep American citizens and Afghan allies from leaving Afghanistan. Those people trapped on the tarmac for six days are not hostages; nobody is being denied exit from Afghanistan.

Also @RepMcCaul was absolutely incorrect as characterizing any of these people as hostages. There is nobody being denied exit of the country, or being detained on a plane. Instead the Taliban has not granted clearance for the planes to leave. Spoke to two sources who confirmed. — Naveed Jamali (@NaveedAJamali) September 6, 2021

We’d thought Jamali was finished, but he wanted to make it perfectly clear that there’s a pretty big distinction here; no one is denying people their right to leave the country, it’s just that the Taliban has grounded all of the charter flights to get them out.

Also the PLANES are being denied clearance, not the PEOPLE. Yes that is a pretty big distinction. — Naveed Jamali (@NaveedAJamali) September 6, 2021

Not really, though, is it?

We’ll if that isn’t twisting words, I don’t know what is. — Bernie & Joey (@VernonGoodman59) September 6, 2021

Well, if you’re *on* the airplane in question… not so much — Dave Wehlage (@Noozeyeguy) September 6, 2021

Man, do you think this gaslighting routine is believed? The planes are their exit from the country, if the planes aren’t allowed to leave they are being held against their will in the country. — gledwards (@gledwards1) September 6, 2021

What they supposed to do, walk? — Fergie (@SHEENxGUNxNURSE) September 6, 2021

You’re not a serious person. — Garrett Brown (@chefgarrett) September 6, 2021

I think you mean a difference without a distinction since those people won’t be leaving the country either way. — Jason Fischer (@PastorJasonFis) September 6, 2021

How are the lines at the Greyhound over there? — Robbie (@threecatpileup) September 6, 2021

Nope. Not a distinction. — Vandy Rising? (@JMVandy86) September 6, 2021

Lol what? — Jordan Schachtel @ dossier.substack.com (@JordanSchachtel) September 6, 2021

Whew! They’re still free to flap their arms and fly home if they want. pic.twitter.com/bL8wymDEk8 — mac (@macmover) September 6, 2021

So the people CAN fly out, as long as they don’t REQUIRE A PLANE TO FLY. — Prag-Matic (@PragMat18320258) September 6, 2021

So are they allowing PEOPLE to leave by other means? Don’t know how to break this to you but planes carry people and if the planes can’t leave then it’s pretty hostage-like! — Andrew Wagner (@andrewwagner) September 6, 2021

You are so confused sir. Wishing you some luck in your search for clarity. — johnhousey (@johnhousey) September 6, 2021

Semantics. We aren’t stupid. Although judging by the replies many are. — doyoubelieveinmiracles? (@LooseyJackie) September 6, 2021

Keep on digging, it’s glorious. — ken (@steelerfanaticx) September 6, 2021

Enjoy the ratio, taliban fluffer. pic.twitter.com/7fFSfHvogT — Lawrence of Vaccinadia (@Novamoose) September 6, 2021

Please list ONE other option these people have to exit the country. — toxfbc (@toxfbc) September 6, 2021

So you’re saying they could just get a vehicle and drive across the border and exit the country and the Taliban won’t stop them or question them? — Jim Leonard (@jmleonard88) September 6, 2021

So, the planes can fly empty? — ViktorWithaK (@HappyFaceMalts) September 6, 2021

If people are on a plane, and the plane is not given clearance, aren’t the people on the plane also not given clearance? Clearly, they aren’t going anywhere else, if they are on the plane. — GOWRISANKAR S (@GOWRISA07879294) September 6, 2021

There are no people on planes being held. Like that’s the first line of our reporting. — Naveed Jamali (@NaveedAJamali) September 6, 2021

That is so risible it beggars belief. — Patron Mattea (@MatteaPatron) September 6, 2021

This is beyond stupid. — Pablo Vilarnovo (@vilarnovo) September 6, 2021

So people are free to leave if they find some other way out of the country?

This is true. Besides leaving in body bags, one can travel by mule across small trails and roads to Pakistan’s wild west frontier, cross the vast sand sea to the south, traverse the Karakoram mountain range to the north, or head west into Iran. So many choices! https://t.co/Hq4nKERCLL — Aldous Huxley’s Ghost™ (@AF632) September 6, 2021

