You shall have no other gods before Me.

You shall not make for yourself a carved image – any likeness of anything that is in heaven above, or that is in the earth beneath, or that is in the water under the earth; you shall not bow down to them nor serve them. For I, the LORD your God, am a jealous God, visiting the iniquity of the fathers upon the children to the third and fourth generations of those who hate me, but showing mercy to thousands, to those who love Me and keep My commandments.

You shall not take the name of the LORD your God in vain, for the LORD will not hold him guiltless who takes His name in vain.

Remember the Sabbath day, to keep it holy.

– Exodus 20:3-8

In the Ten Commandments, we see the foundation of Western Civilization. We find the first four commands in Exodus 20:3-8, and they focus directly on God. This is not coincidental. It is impossible for a nation to have any sort of consistent legal system or societal standard without looking for a deity of some sort. Yet, not a deity of […]