Premier Daniel Andrews says Vaccinated citizens in the state of Victoria will be allowed out of lockdown in the near future, but the Unvaccinated will remain in lockdown isolation.

‘To protect the health system, we’ve got everybody locked down, and we’re going to move to a situation where to protect the health system we’re going to LOCK OUT people who are not vaccinated. If you’re making the choice not to get vaccinated, then you’re making the wrong choice.”

