Michael K. Williams, known for his role on the hit television drama “The Wire,” has died at the age of 54, The New York Post reported.

The New York City Police Department confirmed Williams’s death to The Hill.

Authorities told the Post that the five-time Emmy-nominated actor was found dead by his nephew in the living room of his Brooklyn apartment Monday.

Authorities suspect Williams may have overdosed and said no foul play was indicated, according to the Post.

Williams, a Flatbush native, gained international acclaim for his roles as Omar Little, a notorious stick-up artist, on HBO’s Baltimore-based drama “The Wire” and as Chalky White on “Boardwalk Empire.”

Williams was recently nominated for an Emmy for best supporting actor for his work on the short-lived HBO series “Lovecraft Country.”

Williams has been open about his struggles with drug addiction, sharing in an interview with NPR in 2016 about stumbling to a New Jersey-based church asking for help.

“I wrote my full name down — Michael Kenneth Williams — and in the office, [the pastor] turns around, and he says, ‘So what do you want to be called, man?’ I said, ‘Well, you know, my name is Michael, but I could do Mike.’ He says, ‘Why does everybody say, ‘Omar, Omar’s in trouble?’ ” And I was like, ‘Oh, this dude is clueless [about ‘The Wire’],” Williams told NPR.

Tributes have poured in for Williams from fans of his work and current and former co-stars.

“If you don’t know, you better ask somebody. His name was Michael K. Williams,” actor Wendell Pierce, who co-starred along with Williams on “The Wire,” wrote on Twitter. “He shared with me his secret fears then stepped out into his acting with true courage, acting in the face of fear, not in the absence of it. It took me years to learn what Michael had in abundance.”

If you don’t know, you better ask somebody. His name was Michael K. Williams. He shared with me his secret fears then stepped out into his acting with true courage, acting in the face of fear, not in the absence of it. It took me years to learn what Michael had in abundance. pic.twitter.com/BIkoPPrPzg — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) September 6, 2021

“Shocked and saddened by the death of Michael K Williams. One of the nicest brothers on the planet with the biggest heart. An amazing actor and soul,” actor Isiah Whitlock Jr., another star on “The Wire,” shared on Twitter. ”May you RIP. God bless.”

Shocked and saddened by the death of Michael K Williams. One of the nicest brothers on the planet with the biggest heart. An amazing actor and soul.

May you RIP. God bless. — Isiah Whitlock Jr. (@IsiahWhitlockJr) September 6, 2021

Williams was last publicly seen at the 2021 BET Awards in June paying tribute to rapper-actor Earl “DMX” Simmons, who died from cardiac arrest two months earlier.

