This is good and bad news. It is good because it shows that principled military officers are not going to be bullied into taking a questionable vaccine. Especially since emerging evidence shows that many “vaccinated” people are still getting Covid.

Here’s the story:

Twenty-seven active-duty U.S. Air Force pilots have resigned their commissions over the unconstitutionality of Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin’s mandate requiring all Armed Forces members to at once receive a Covid-19 vaccination, Real Raw News has learned. The exodus began on August 27, with 12 pilots from the 1st Fighter Wing at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, (that represents 20% of the pilots) submitting to their commanding officer letters of resignation only hours after they received a 4:00 a.m. text message instructing them to submit to mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations by 10:00 a.m. that same day. It’s unknown whether the pilots collaborated ahead of resigning, but all 12 resignations were handed in within a 90-minute period. . . . TRENDING: UPDATE: SIX PLANES in Northern Afghanistan NOW HELD HOSTAGE BY TALIBAN — Filled with Americans and Afghan SIV Holders #BidenEffect A day later, 15 pilots of the 2nd Bomb Wing in Barksdale, Louisiana tendered letters of resignation after they, too, received orders to get the jab. The orders stated explicitly that any officer refusing a Covid-19 vaccination would lose his flight status and be subject to disciplinary action, including a potential dishonorable discharge from the service.

But this is bad news because some of our most talented, highly skilled fighter pilots are bailing out of a woke military service too busy catering to social nonsense rather than fighting a winning wars. This will hurt our military readiness.

The article carries the ominous warning that this may be the beginning of a wave of resignations. The men and women resigning are not old codgers hanging on to earn a retirement. They are young, fit and healthy. Secretary of Defense Austin will have more blood on his hands as a consequence of him vaccination mandate.

