https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/us-congressman-least-500-americans-stranded-afghanistan/

US Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA) told the AP on Monday it’s likely at least 500 Americans are still stranded in Afghanistan today.

Issa has been working to evacuate two elderly US citizens from Afghanistan. He says there are hundreds of Americans in the country.

Americans are still stranded in the country.

TRENDING: It’s Spreading: “F*ck Joe Biden” Chants Break Out Across the Country (VIDEO)

The Epoch Times reported:

Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Calif.), whose office has been working to evacuate two elderly U.S. citizens from Afghanistan, said it’s likely that about 500 Americans remain stranded in the country, a figure that’s at odds with estimates provided by White House officials. “Unless we continue and get the rest of our American citizens, and all those otherwise eligible out, we won’t have done our job,” Issa told The Associated Press (AP), confirming the number. When including the family members of U.S. citizens, Issa said the number of people stranded in Afghanistan could be as high as 1,000. Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.) stated to the news agency that the Biden administration needs to provide the full number of those left behind in the South Asian nation. “The problem is, it doesn’t include families,” he said. “They’re lowballing the numbers.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

