A football team in Pennsylvania held a moment of silence before a recent game to honor the servicemembers who died in Afghanistan.

“Before Friday’s game against Beth-Center, 13 players from California Area High School took the field carrying American flags to honor the 13 military members who were killed in an attack at Kabul’s airport,” KDKA reported Saturday.

A photo of the scene showed the players holding the flags with their helmets laid on the ground:

PAYING TRIBUTE: Prior to Friday night’s football game, players from California Area High School honored the 13 fallen… Posted by KDKA-TV | CBS Pittsburgh on Saturday, September 4, 2021

Facebook user Michelle Volosin Rollins posted video footage of the football team running onto the field as the crowd cheered. “Ladies and gentlemen, at this time please direct your attention to center field. Members of the Trojan Football Team are honoring the 13 servicemen and women killed in action last week during America’s withdrawal from Afghanistan,” the announcer said: 🇺🇸 Friday night lights and our guys honoring those who gave it all. Posted by Michelle Volosin Rollins on Friday, September 3, 2021 “At this time we would like to take a 13 second moment of silence to honor those brave individuals,” he continued as the crowd quieted. Social media users expressed their gratitude to the players for the tribute, one person writing, “Thank you! It’s so nice to see a local school support our troops and America.” “The school, coaches, community, staff and those young men carrying our flags should be very proud! Thank you for your respect and kindness! God Bless the USA!” another commented. The KDKA report said California Area later won the game against Beth-Center 36 to 30. Meanwhile, a restaurant in Clarksburg, West Virginia, also honored the 13 servicemembers with a moving display.

The Texas Roadhouse restaurant on Emily Drive reserved a table with 13 chairs for the fallen heroes and employee Jocelyn Stevens shared photos of the tribute:

Texas Roadhouse Clarksburg WV won’t forget the 13 fallen. Posted by Jocelyn Stevens on Wednesday, September 1, 2021

The table settings featured glasses of beer, candles on the plates, a folded American flag, and a teddy bear placed at one end.

Stevens said the restaurant “won’t forget the 13 fallen.”

