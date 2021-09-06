https://www.oann.com/west-africa-bloc-to-hold-extraordinary-summit-on-guinea-staff-memo/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=west-africa-bloc-to-hold-extraordinary-summit-on-guinea-staff-memo



Special forces members are seen during an uprising that led to the toppling of president Alpha Conde in Kaloum neighbourhood of Conakry, Guinea September 5, 2021. REUTERS/ Saliou Samb Special forces members are seen during an uprising that led to the toppling of president Alpha Conde in Kaloum neighbourhood of Conakry, Guinea September 5, 2021. REUTERS/ Saliou Samb

September 6, 2021

ABUJA (Reuters) – The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) will hold an extraordinary summit on Guinea on Thursday, according to a staff memo shared with Reuters.

Special forces soldiers ousted long-serving President Alpha Conde and dissolved his cabinet on Sunday, prompting ECOWAS to demand a return to constitutional order and threaten to impose sanctions.

An ECOWAS spokeswoman did not immediately reply to a request for comment late on Monday.

(Reporting By Camillus Eboh in Abuja, writing by Libby George; Editing by David Gregorio)

