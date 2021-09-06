https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/when-football-was-fun/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
This kid is my hero… WHAT A LEGEND 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/n2DjeUUuwS
— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 5, 2021
#67 is a leader and will grow up and never vote for a Democrat.
#51 is a follower and will vote for Leftists.
What the hell…
What did I just watch pic.twitter.com/RRuZ0LAstP
— NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) September 5, 2021
Wisconsin stadium went nuts…
Just absolutely fucking ELECTRIFYING pic.twitter.com/6zWsHRkKiC
— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 4, 2021
Nice punt, dude…
We’ll say it again: These B1G punters are always doing it #ForTheBrand. 👀 @AdamKorsak // @RFootball pic.twitter.com/fgMDZ7XS3o
— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) September 4, 2021
Dabo doesn’t want a 12-team playoff…
— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 5, 2021