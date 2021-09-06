https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/youtube-deletes-citizen-free-press-account/

YouTube Communists were out for blood.

I told Spencer months ago not to waste time building a channel because I knew it would be banned within 6 months, and Youtube obviously eavesdropped on our convo, because they timed it out to within 3 freaking days.

Here’s some transparency for those who subscribed to the channel and might be wondering what the hell happened. The termination message claimed there would be an opportunity to appeal, but when we filed, it was directed to Google who said they had no record of the CFP account.

The Citizen Free Press channel was hit with several ‘Covid misinformation’ strikes for directly quoting CDC officials, all were cuts from televised interviews on CNN, MSNBC and other Communist networks. It served as a decent, albeit sparse archive of the last 6 months.

We had close to 20,000 subscribers in just 6 months and 300+ videos.

Here’s one video we kept on a backup just in case







Record Traffic for CFP in August — 155 Million Page Views