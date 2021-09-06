https://noqreport.com/2021/09/06/zero-chatter-from-the-white-house-on-u-s-hostage-crisis-as-bidens-media-blackout-continues/

Multiple reports confirm the Taliban are keeping Americans from departing from Mazar-i-Sharif airport in Northern Afghanistan. No evacuation flights have been reported to have left the country since the last military plane departed at the Aug. 31 “deadline,” stranding hundreds in the terrorist-overrun country.

The White House is maintaining a ‘wall of silence’ about the developing hostage situation in Afghanistan.

“There is zero chatter in the White House about getting American citizens out of Afghanistan,” said Jack Posobiec on Twitter. “They’re acting like they aren’t even there,” per White House official. There is zero chatter in the White House about getting American citizens out of Afghanistan. “They’re acting like they aren’t even there,” per WH official — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) September 5, 2021 The White House’s “radio silence” on the unfolding hostage crisis follows an order by the White House Counsel to “ghost” the media seeking information on events in Afghanistan.

As Becker News reported exclusively earlier, multiple Pentagon sources indicate there has been a “lockdown” on all Requests for Information (RFIs) on the military withdrawal from Afghanistan and its disastrous aftermath.

“The White House Counsel (via the National Security Council’s legal department) told multiple federal agencies and departments not to respond to […]