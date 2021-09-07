https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/confused-joe-biden-gives-bizarre-answer-asked-plans-meet-afghan-refugees-video/

Joe Biden spoke to a gaggle of a reporters on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One en route to Joint Base Andrews.

Biden is traveling to Queens, New York and Hillsborough Township, New Jersey on Tuesday to survey flooding from Hurricane Ida.

Dementia Joe gave a bizarre answer when a reporter asked him if he has plans to meet Afghan refugees.

“They are all over the country. I’m sure I will be seeing some of them,” Biden said with his mask on his chin.

TRENDING: South Florida Doctor Says She Won’t Treat Unvaccinated Patients (VIDEO)

Does Biden even know where he is?

VIDEO:

Asked if he plans to meet Afghan refugees, President Biden: “They are all over the country. I’m sure I will be seeing some of them”. pic.twitter.com/lMJCXogkRw — Raquel Krähenbühl (@Rkrahenbuhl) September 7, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

