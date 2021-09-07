https://www.christianpost.com/news/abortion-is-just-demonic-ex-planned-parenthood-director-says.html

Ex-Planned Parenthood clinic director Abby Johnson called abortion “demonic” in a recent episode of her “Politely Rude” podcast as she unveiled her unequivocal reaction to Texas’ controversial new heartbeat law.

Johnson, who is an outspoken and celebrated pro-life activist, started her show by expressing her elation over the Texas law, which bans most abortions around the six-week gestational period when cardiac activity can be detected.

“Today, babies with a detectable heartbeat in the womb must be protected,” Johnson said. “And that just thrills me to bits. … I’m just so excited.”

The outspoken pro-life icon was particularly disturbed by “sick” reports that some clinics were performing abortions up until 11:59 p.m. before the new law took effect on Sept. 1.

“How … gross that you’re like, ‘Gotta kill babies up until that last second,’” she said. “That’s how you know that abortion is just demonic. That’s how you know that we’re just dealing with evil here — that there’s like just, ‘Gotta kill them right up until the last second.’”

Johnson credited the heartbeat bill with helping eliminate “85 to 95 percent of abortions in the state of Texas,” and said it’s her goal to make abortion harder to attain.

“I want to make it super hard because I want your baby to live,” she said. “I don’t want you to live a lifetime of regret because of a decision that you made in haste … a decision that you made in crisis.”

Johnson said she has met many thousands of women who have come up to her at events to recount their regret over having an abortion.

“Women are living with lifelong regret because of these hasty decisions that they make inside of these abortion facilities each and every day,” she said.

