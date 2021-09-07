https://bigleaguepolitics.com/afghans-arriving-at-american-military-bases-are-expected-to-receive-1250-in-payments/

Afghans who are arriving in the United States and being placed in temporary resettlement arrangements at US military bases will receive one-time payments from Uncle Sam. Specifically, these payments will come from the State Department.

Sites like Breitbart News have covered extensively the Biden administration’s efforts to turn various military bases in Indiana, New Jersey, New Mexico, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin into refugee camps. According to John Binder of Breitbart, these installations could potentially house roughly 50,000 Afghans.

The bulk of Afghans heading to military bases for temporary resettlement are coming under the status of “humanitarian parole”, a status that does not expire for at least two years. Binder observed that “These Afghans are not eligible for Special Immigrant Visas (SIVs), P-2 visas, or refugee status.”

The Washington Post reported that Afghans arriving at military bases will receive a one-time payment of $1,250 via the State Department and courtesy of American taxpayers.

Binder outlined the kind of Afghans the US would be bringing in under this arrangement:

Among the Afghans arriving in the U.S. — from Dulles International Airport in Virginia and Philadelphia International Airport in Pennsylvania — are those who have little-to-no ties to America and many who do not have the most basic paperwork to prove their identities.

In a recent report, Bloomberg revealed that Afghans who have raised various red flags due to “ongoing security concerns” could still be resettled nationwide with “some monitoring by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).” Similarly, leading Biden officials confirmed that Afghans “flagged for concerns” have attempted to enter the US

Binder highlighted the quantity of refugees and the financial costs associated with resettling them:

Over the last 20 years, nearly a million refugees have been resettled in the nation — more than double that of residents living in Miami, Florida, and it would be the equivalent of annually adding the population of Pensacola, Florida. Refugee resettlement costs American taxpayers nearly $9 billion every five years, according to research, and each refugee costs taxpayers about $133,000 over the course of their lifetime. Within five years, an estimated 16 percent of all refugees admitted will need housing assistance paid for by taxpayers.

Republicans should not engage in the foolish virtue signaling about helping Afghan allies by resettling them in the US. The interests of American workers should come first. Instead, the US should use diplomatic pressure on its allies and strategic partners in the Middle East to resettle these refugees in their own countries which are more culturally compatible.

To put it bluntly, the US is maxed out as far as the amount of immigrants it can absorb. It’s high time that it implemented an immigration moratorium.

