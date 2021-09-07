http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/8YxZOrfLDf4/

A woman who seemingly got kicked off a flight for wearing a revealing outfit believes she was also harassed and discriminated against because of her weight … and possibly other aspects of her appearance.

Ray Lin Howard shared a video on TikTok of the apparent aftermath of getting booted from her Alaska Airlines flight Friday, in which police are questioning her about what went down.

She tells the cops she was wearing a sports bra — she shows them too — and was told by the flight attendants to cover up … so she says she did with a pink leopard print shirt.

According to Howard … that didn’t satisfy the airline staff and she kept getting harassed because her stomach was showing, and she was ultimately removed from the flight.

The cops imply she was booted for violating the airline’s dress code — something she rebuts — but tell her it doesn’t look like she acted criminally in any way.

In a follow-up TikTok, Howard says she was eventually released and the airline contacted her to apologize and offered her a discount on future purchases.

However, she tells Jam Press that this was about more than her outfit, saying … “I felt like I was being discriminated against for being a fat, tattooed, mixed-race woman, which in turn left me full of emotions like anger, disappointment, helplessness, humiliation and confusion.”

She also described the incident as the worst example of “fatphobia” she’s encountered in her life.

We reached out to Alaska Airlines, who say they’re in contact with the guest and “committed to finding out what happened and taking the appropriate actions.” Alaska adds, “It’s our goal to provide caring service to all of our guests. When we don’t live up to that goal, we do everything we can to make it right.”

