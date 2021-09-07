https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/09/07/are-we-already-living-in-a-cyberpunk-dystopia-this-thread-argues-we-are-and-its-not-certain-the-world-we-knew-is-coming-back/

Are we already living in a “Cyberpunk Dystopia”? This thread argues we are:

And we’ll put the conclusion of this thread right here at the beginning.

“I’m not certain the world we knew is coming back. I am certain that the world we are living in has changed. We can do better than this, regardless of any differences we may hold. Neighbors don’t treat neighbors like a bunch of warring factions living in a Huxleyan fever dream”:

I’m not certain the world we knew is coming back. I am certain that the world we are living in has changed. We can do better than this, regardless of any differences we may hold. Neighbors don’t treat neighbors like a bunch of warring factions living in a Huxleyan fever dream. — CulturalHusbandry (@APhilosophae) September 3, 2021

Now for the thread:

Gulp.

