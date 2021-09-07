https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/aussie-patriot-arrested-for-crossing-a-line-in-the-grass/

Posted by Kane on September 7, 2021 11:49 am

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE



Australia — New South Wales Queensland border

Aussie patriot arrested for crossing a line on the grass which stops citizens from each state interacting.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...