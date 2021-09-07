http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/C1cMJxuYyc4/

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has reiterated that he does not want to see a surge of Afghan migrants and praised Greece for reinforcing the external border of the European Union.

Chancellor Kurz made the remarks on Monday during a press conference with Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić in Belgrade.

“If there are waves of migration from Afghanistan, migrants must be cared for in neighbouring countries. That is why we are in contact with the countries of that region,” Kurz said, according to Euronews.

Adding: “They must not go to Europe.”

Austrian Conservative-Green Coalition Publicly At Odds Over Afghan Migrants https://t.co/06LHLGxdA5 — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) August 25, 2021

President Vučić agreed with the Austrian chancellor’s sentiments, stating: “Those who leave Afghanistan have a clear goal: Western Europe and the United States. Not many of them want to stay in the Western Balkans. We will show solidarity with everyone, but we will not be the place where they can camp.”

Chancellor Kurz also praised the Greek government for its stance on fortifying the European Union external border, saying: “Today, at the external borders of the EU, these phenomena are better dealt with, and the approach is different than it was in 2015 when with European funds, i.e. European taxpayers’ money, migrants were promoted through Greece to other countries in Europe. ”

“This has changed. Greece is now making a significant contribution, making great efforts, to guard the EU’s external borders,” he said.

While Sebastian Kurz has come out against taking in large numbers of Afghan migrants, at home, his Austrian People’s Party (ÖVP) and their stance on the issue has conflicted with their Green Party coalition partners.

Greece is building border defences able to see at least nine miles into Turkish territory to spot migrants making moves to enter Europe, utilising both cameras and radar technology, ahead of a possible influx from Afghanistan https://t.co/MzrbgNLLZZ — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) August 21, 2021

“Europe has a clear responsibility to provide unbureaucratic refuge to people acutely at risk from Taliban groups, such as women, children and human rights activists,” the Greens said in a statement last month.

“This requires a Europe-wide initiative for the humanitarian reception of people seeking protection. Austria must provide the necessary resources and expertise and conclude family reunifications that are already underway,” the party added.

@TomlinsonCJ Follow Chris Tomlinson on Twitter ator email at ctomlinson(at)breitbart.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

